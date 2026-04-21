More Wegovy prescriptions are being written as GLP-1 weight loss drugs gain traction across retail, telehealth and direct-to-consumer channels, according to an April 20 report from Truveta Research.

The growth follows the FDA’s December approval of oral Wegovy (semaglutide) and other GLP-1 pills. Diverging commercialization strategies from manufacturers are also reshaping how patients access these therapies and how health systems approach formularies and metabolic care programs.

Here are five things to know from the report:

1. Semaglutide prescribing surges: First-time prescribing of anti-obesity semaglutide rose more than 50% from December 2025 to March 2026, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase since mid-2024.

2. GLP-1 use continues to climb: Prescribing of GLP-1 receptor agonists increased 15% over the same period, with nearly 8% of all prescriptions in March 2026 tied to the drug class.

3. Obesity indications fuel growth: First-time anti-obesity prescribing rose 21.7%, while GLP-1 use for obesity increased from 2.4% to 2.9% — a 23.8% jump.

4. New oral options drive uptake: Growth in semaglutide prescribing follows the launch of oral GLP-1 weight loss drugs in late 2025, alongside expanded distribution across retail, telehealth and direct-to-consumer platforms.

5. Volume continues to scale: From January 2019 to March 2026, more than 2.8 million patients received a GLP-1 receptor agonist, totaling nearly 14.7 million prescriptions.

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