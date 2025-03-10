Novo Nordisk drug yields 15.7% weight loss in phase 3 trial

An experimental obesity drug from Novo Nordisk resulted in 15.7% weight loss after 68 weeks of treatment — falling short of the company's expectations of 25% weight loss.

The subcutaneous therapy is CagriSema, a fixed dose combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide. In a phase 3 trial spanning 68 weeks, Novo Nordisk tested the drug's efficacy compared to a placebo. The trial included 1,206 people who have a mean baseline body weight of about 225 pounds, are obese or overweight and have Type 2 diabetes.

If all adhered to the weekly treatment, CagriSema patients achieved 15.7% weight loss, compared to 3.1% with the placebo. Nearly 90% of CagriSema patients achieved a weight loss of 5% or more after 68 weeks, while the same result was logged by 30.3% of the placebo group.

Regardless of medication adherence, weight loss results were 13.7% with CagriSema and 3.4% with the placebo.

Although the trial results failed to meet Novo Nordisk's projection of 25% weight loss, the Denmark-based drugmaker said it plans to seek regulatory approval of CagriSema in early 2026.