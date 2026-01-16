Long-term GLP-1 use trims medical cost growth: Aon

Long-term GLP-1 use slows medical cost growth, according to findings published Jan. 13 from professional services firm Aon.

The firm analyzed 192,000 GLP-1 users from July 2022 to March 2025, comparing outcomes to non-users, through commercial medical and pharmacy claims data. This research builds off 2025 analyses.

“These results provide employers a much clearer view of how GLP‑1 therapies can change the trajectory of both health risks and longer-term costs in their workforce,” Aon North America Health Solutions Leader Farheen Dam said in a news release. “The real impact comes when employers consider not just coverage, but also how these medications are used, supported and sustained over time. By pairing thoughtful GLP-1 strategies with programs that encourage adherence and total well-being, organizations can improve outcomes for their workforce.”

Here are six notes from the research:

1. Compared to the control group, medical cost growth for users of GLP-1s for diabetes was down 6 percentage points from 12 to 30 months and 9 points for people with at least 80% adherence.

2. Medical cost growth for GLP-1 users for weight loss was down 3 percentage points from 12 to 18 months and 7 points for people with at least 80% adherence.

3. Female users saw some added health benefits: A 47% drop in hospitalizations for major cardiovascular events, a roughly 50% drop in ovarian cancer incidence, a 14% drop in breast cancer incidence and a 16% drop in osteoporosis incidence.

4. Female GLP-1 users also had lower risk of hospitalization for alcohol or drug abuse, bariatric surgery and some pancreatic disorders. However, females had higher rates of gallbladder surgery hospitalization compared to male GLP-1 users.

5. Overall costs for GLP-1 users are still higher than their non-user counterparts, even if growth is slowed, but that stems mostly from short-term drug expenses.

6. “Employers should consider that drug prices are likely to compress with expanded direct-to-consumer programs as well as the introduction of newly approved oral formulations, and should weigh clinical benefits and workforce needs among other factors,” the research said. “There is no single approach to plan coverage for all employers but leveraging data and closely monitoring the emerging evidence and market landscape can help employers navigate complex coverage decisions.”

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