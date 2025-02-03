Growing evidence points to inconsistent GLP-1 adherence: 6 notes

Alexandra Murphy -

Recent research highlights a trend of high discontinuation rates among patients using glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss. 

A large cohort study examining more than 125,000 adults in the U.S. found that the majority of patients discontinue GLP-1 RA therapy within the first year, with those without Type 2 diabetes showing the highest dropout rates. 

Here are five more notes: 

  1. The study, published Jan. 31 in JAMA Network Open, found that 64.8% of patients without Type 2 diabetes discontinued GLP-1 RAs within the first year compared to 46.5% of those with diabetes. 

  2. A 1% reduction in weight lowered the likelihood of discontinuation by more than 3%, showing the importance of weight loss in maintaining treatment adherence. 

  3. Gastrointestinal issues such as nausea or vomiting significantly increased discontinuation rates, particularly among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Also, higher income was linked to lower discontinuation rates especially among those with Type 2 diabetes.

  4. Patients who received prescriptions from specialists, including endocrinologists or obesity medicine experts, were more likely to continue treatment compared to those who were prescribed by primary care providers. 

  5. The new research comes after a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association study in May showed that 30% of patients stopped using GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Saxenda within the first month. 

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars