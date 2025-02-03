Growing evidence points to inconsistent GLP-1 adherence: 6 notes

Recent research highlights a trend of high discontinuation rates among patients using glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists for Type 2 diabetes and weight loss.
A large cohort study examining more than 125,000 adults in the U.S. found that the majority of patients discontinue GLP-1 RA therapy within the first year, with those without Type 2 diabetes showing the highest dropout rates.
Here are five more notes:
- The study, published Jan. 31 in JAMA Network Open, found that 64.8% of patients without Type 2 diabetes discontinued GLP-1 RAs within the first year compared to 46.5% of those with diabetes.
- A 1% reduction in weight lowered the likelihood of discontinuation by more than 3%, showing the importance of weight loss in maintaining treatment adherence.
- Gastrointestinal issues such as nausea or vomiting significantly increased discontinuation rates, particularly among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Also, higher income was linked to lower discontinuation rates especially among those with Type 2 diabetes.
- Patients who received prescriptions from specialists, including endocrinologists or obesity medicine experts, were more likely to continue treatment compared to those who were prescribed by primary care providers.
- The new research comes after a Blue Cross Blue Shield Association study in May showed that 30% of patients stopped using GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Saxenda within the first month.