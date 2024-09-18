GLP-1s could prevent 34K strokes, heart attacks annually: Report

Wegovy and similar medicines have the potential to significantly reduce the risk of strokes and heart attacks in "clinically silent patients," according to research from Dandelion Health.

Dandelion Health used real-world data and clinical AI tools to examine how GLP-1s might act as a primary prevention for obese patients with mild or moderate cardiovascular disease — which is the case for 44 million Americans.

In a phase 3 trial, Wegovy reduced major adverse cardiovascular events by 20% and quelled heart failure-related symptoms among overweight or obese patients with preexisting severe cardiovascular disease.

The weight loss drug gained another indication from this study, but to achieve more cardioprotective results, Dandelion measured changes in major adverse cardiovascular events among those who do and do not use GLP-1s.

If the additional 44 million patients — who the researchers define as "clinically silent" — took a GLP-1, 17,300 heart attacks and 16,700 strokes could be prevented each year, the report found. Currently, 6.2 million Americans are eligible for the drug.

Apart from cardiovascular disease, the healthcare industry is also testing how GLP-1s might affect sleep apnea, kidney disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, dementia, addiction, anxiety, depression and cancer. Read more here.