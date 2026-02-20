Eli Lilly tests GLP-1 psoriasis combo in phase 3 trial

Eli Lilly has reported positive results from its phase 3b Together-PsO trial evaluating the combined use of Taltz (ixekizumab) and Zepbound (tirzepatide) in adults with plaque psoriasis and obesity or overweight.

At 36 weeks, 27.1% of patients receiving both drugs achieved complete skin clearance and at least 10% weight loss, compared to 5.8% of patients receiving Taltz alone, meeting the study’s primary endpoint, according to a Feb. 18 news release. In a key secondary measure, 40.6% of patients in the combination group reached complete skin clearance, compared to 29.0% in the monotherapy group.

The 274-participant study enrolled a population with an average BMI of more than 39 kilograms per square meter — the highest of any phase 3 psoriasis biologic trial to date. Nearly all patients had psoriasis affecting high-impact areas and most had approximately 25% body surface area involvement.

The study marks Taltz as the first biologic with data from two trials supporting use alongside an incretin therapy. Zepbound is the only FDA-approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity management.