Yale New Haven Health reports $58M gain amid stronger investment performance

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, which operates one of the largest hospitals in the country, reported net income of $58.1 million even as it struggled with significantly higher expenses in its latest quarter.

The gain for the three months ending Dec. 31 compared with net income of $23.8 million in the same period in 2021 and was largely due to an improved investment performance which more than doubled on the year to total $118.1 million.

The overall performance, which featured an operating loss of $61.6 million, was dragged down by increased expenses that totaled $1.7 billion, up 5.3 percent on 2021.

The system, which operates the 1,541-licensed-bed Yale New Haven Hospital, had total long-term debt of $1.4 billion at the end of 2022. Yale New Haven Health has 2,681 licensed beds overall.