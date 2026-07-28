Why UHS sees Talkspace as an accelerant for outpatient growth

Universal Health Services executives said the company’s pending acquisition of Talkspace will help remove two of the biggest obstacles to growing its outpatient behavioral health business, giving the King of Prussia, Pa.-based health system a virtual care option and a much larger therapist bench to serve patients after they leave the hospital.

UHS CFO Steve Filton said on the system’s July 28 earnings call that two factors have historically limited UHS’ ability to capture “step-down” business — the follow-up care needed by patients discharged from its inpatient behavioral health facilities. The first is geography: many patients live too far from a UHS facility to make repeat outpatient visits practical, even if they were willing to travel there for inpatient care. The second is therapist capacity — UHS often hasn’t had enough clinicians available to take on additional follow-up patients.

“One of the great advantages of Talkspace is that they have a panel of over 6,000 therapists that can be available to our patients once the acquisition is completed,” Mr. Filton said. “I think those two items really cemented our view that the Talkspace acquisition should help accelerate our growth in outpatient.”

UHS announced plans in March to acquire the online behavioral health provider in a deal valued at about $835 million. Talkspace serves all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. As of Dec. 31, Talkspace’s services were available to more than 200 million people through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, or as a benefit through their employer, school or government agency.

President and CEO Mark Miller said on the July 28 call that the deal, expected to close in mid-August, “represents not only a unique opportunity for us to accelerate our presence in the outpatient market, but also creates the nation’s first end-to-end continuum of behavioral healthcare services” spanning acute inpatient and residential care, in-person outpatient treatment, and Talkspace’s virtual services nationally.

UHS recorded an operating income of $516.7 million (11.1% operating margin) during the second quarter of 2026, compared to an operating income of $500.3 million (11.7% margin) during the same period last year.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.