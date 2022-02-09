Who leads R1 RCM: 12 people to know

R1 RCM is a provider of technology-driven solutions and delivers return on investment throughout the front, middle and back office of the revenue cycle.

Twelve R1 leaders to know:

Joseph Flanagan. President and CEO. Mr. Flanagan joined R1 in 2013 and served as COO until 2016, when he took his current role. He has more than 20 years of management experience and oversees operations, technology and value creation for R1's client partners. He previously worked as senior vice president of worldwide operations and supply chain at Applied Materials. He also held several executive positions at Nortel Networks Corporation.

Rachel Wilson. Executive Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Ms. Wilson came to R1 in 2020. She oversees the finances for the organization, including investor relations and treasury. Ms. Wilson has over 25 years of experience in capital markets, business finance, financial planning and analysis and investment banking. She previously served as CFO for Iron Mountain Data Centers and also led treasury and financial planning and analysis. She is also currently on the SEC's Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee.

John Sparby. Executive Vice President and COO. Mr. Sparby joined R1 in 2004 and is the operational leader of the company's revenue cycle customer engagements. Before his current role, he was in various leadership positions with R1, including the leader of the eastern region and leader of the Ascension Michigan Market. He previously worked at Stockamp & Associates for seven years, leading large-scale, end-to-end revenue cycle reengineering projects.

Gary Long. Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Long came to R1 in 2017. He is responsible for the company's customer growth. He previously worked as senior vice president and chief sales officer at Premier and developed and led the commercial organization. He also previously was senior vice president of sales and support for Surgical Information Systems.

Vijay Kotte. Chief Solutions Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. Mr. Kotte came to the company in 2019 and is responsible for physician-focused operations. He has more than 20 years of experience in consulting, operations and developing new healthcare business ventures. He also has more than 15 years of experience in developing and managing value-based payment models. He was previously chief value officer and CFO for DaVita Medical Group.

Kate Sanderson. Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Sanderson joined the company in 2018 and is in charge of HR strategy and talent development. She previously served in several HR leadership roles at Aon for 15 years. She also spent a decade at Aon in global roles overseeing teams and clients in Europe and Asia. Before Aon, she worked at Cigna.

Harvey Ewing. Executive Vice President and CIO. Mr. Ewing came to R1 in 2021 and is in charge of security, delivery, enhancement and performance of enterprise technology and infrastructure. He has more than 25 years of experience in cybersecurity, governance risk and compliance and infrastructure. He previously worked as CIO and chief information security officer at MoneyGram International in Dallas.

Jay Sreedharan. Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Digital Officer. Mr. Sreedharan joined R1 in 2021 and is in charge of digital transformation and growth. He has more than 20 years of experience in digital technology leadership, with a focus in disruptive change. He was previously senior vice president of digital engineering at MGM Resorts International. He was also the vice president of engineering at Starbucks.

Logan Johnston. Executive Vice President of Central Operations. Mr. Johnston joined the company in 2004 and previously served in several other roles at the company before his current position. He is in charge of the central operations and shared services of R1, as well as the physician advisory services teams. Before R1, he worked at Stockamp & Associates for six years on revenue cycle consulting and change management projects.

Sean Radcliffe. Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Radcliffe came to the company in 2017. He has more than 20 years of experience in business and legal counsel. Before coming to R1, he was general counsel at Ciber, an $800 million public company. He was also chief corporate counsel and chief compliance officer at IHS Markit.

Corey Perman. Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Mr. Perman joined R1 in 2015 and is in charge of its global compliance, integrity and risk management programs. He was previously senior compliance officer and legal counsel at Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care. He also practiced law at Epstein Becker Green and focused on healthcare litigation, investigations and compliance.

Chris Hartemayer. Executive Vice President of Patient Operations and Customer Solutions. Mr. Hartemayer joined the company in 2008 and is responsible for long-term customized solutions for its customers. He previously served in several roles at R1, including overseeing its digital transformation office, overseeing its finance planning and analysis function and launching its analytics and performance management organization. Before coming to R1, he worked at global financial institution HSBC.