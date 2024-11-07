Vermont's only ACO to close

OneCare Vermont, an Accountable Care Organization, will end operations at the end of 2025 as the Vermont All-Payer ACO Model concludes.

Over the last decade, OneCare Vermont's initiatives have generated millions in shared savings and supported primary care stability through population health and payment reform programs for independent practices.

"Together, we have made significant strides in transforming care delivery and payment models," Abe Berman, CEO of OneCare Vermont, said in a Nov. 6 news release shared with Becker's. "Our collective efforts have not only improved the quality of care for Vermonters but have also fostered a supportive environment for primary care providers and others across the care continuum during challenging times."

OneCare Vermont aims to maintain consistency for participants during the last year of the Vermont All-Payer Model. All programs, investments and waivers will operate as previously planned to facilitate a smooth transition as participants explore new opportunities for 2026.