UCHealth ends 8-year sponsorship deal with Denver Broncos

Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, a 12-hospital system, is ending its eight-year run as sponsors of NFL team the Denver Broncos, according to an April 21 Denver Post report.

UCHealth, which is in the process of acquiring Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Health System, said another potential health partner for the Broncos organization had offered "more than what UCHealth was willing to pay," according to the report.

The Broncos thanked UCHealth for its support in a statement to the Post. The football team is close to sealing a new sponsorship deal with an as yet unnamed corporate partner, the Post said.