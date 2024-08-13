U of Florida halts plans for joint hospital project

Gainesville-based University of Florida has halted plans to embark on a hospital project with Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center.

"After a period of additional assessment with the arrival of new leadership at UF Health, we've pressed pause," a spokesperson for UF Health said in an Aug. 12 statement to Becker's. "We remain collaborative with Jupiter Medical Center and on good terms, with no immediate plans to embark on new ventures at this time."

The project, as initially planned, would have comprised a two-story, 53,000-square-foot neighborhood hospital with 23-hour emergency services, operating rooms, a diagnostic laboratory, imaging services and inpatient beds, according to a Jupiter Medical Center news release.

The hospital was to be located at the Health Park at Avenir, a housing and retail development in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"Jupiter Medical Center is expanding access to world-class health care in our region and we are excited about the progress of our Neighborhood Hospital and medical campus at Avenir," Amit Rastogi, MD, president and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center, told radio station WLRN on Aug. 12. "We are on schedule to open in early 2026 and eagerly anticipate serving our neighbors in western Palm Beach County."

Becker's has reached out to Jupiter Medical Center and will update this story if more information becomes available.