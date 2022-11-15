Turquoise Health launches price transparency tool

Health technology company Turquoise Health has launched a price transparency product that it says allows anyone to request and receive precise searches from both hospital and payer rates data warehouse.

The tool, called Simple Extracts, "eliminates the cost and technical barriers speciality healthcare businesses encounter by delivering data to customers directly within the Turquoise Health platform," according to a Nov. 15 news release from the company. Customers can also store, access and refresh their extracts.

Rules requiring hospitals and payers to publicly post rates have resulted in nearly a petabyte of data, according to the release. Turquoise said access to all the data is necessary for small or specialty organizations. Simple Extracts is designed to allow them to define a precise goal and, in return, receive the corresponding data at an approachable price point.