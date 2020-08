The health systems that received more than $1B in coronavirus relief aid

Below is a breakdown of the healthcare organizations that received more than $1 billion in COVID-19 relief aid, including aid grants from the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and Medicare advance payment loans:

The full dataset can be found here.

Northwell Health (New York City)

Grants: $1.98 billion

Loans: $978.35 million

Total: $2.96 billion

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

Grants: $1.74 billion

Loans: $755.58 million

Total: $2.5 billion

NYC Health and Hospitals (New York City)

Grants: $1.57 billion

Loans: $0

Total: $1.57 billion

Montefiore Medical Center (New York City)

Grants: $1.37 billion

Loans: $439.09 million

Total: $1.81 billion

Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York City)

Grants: $1.23 billion

Loans: $556.58 million

Total: $1.79 billion

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Grants: $929.5 million

Loans: $1.95 billion

Total: $2.88 billion

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health

Grants: $928.06 million

Loans: $629.57 million

Total: $1.56 billion

NYU Langone Health (New York City)

Grants: $908.09 million

Loans: $432.78 million

Total: $1.34 billion

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Grants: $888.39 million

Loans: $1.07 billion

Total: $1.96 billion

Ascension Health (St. Louis)

Grants: $814.99 million

Loans: $1.34 billion

Total: $2.15 billion

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Grants: $798.5 million

Loans: $817.94 million

Total: $1.62 billion

Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

Grants: $617.07 million

Loans: $1.5 billion

Total: $2.12 billion

Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)

Grants: $595.68 million

Loans: $718.04 million

Total: $1.31 billion

Mass General Brigham (Boston)

Grants: $591.21 million

Loans: $931.64 million

Total: $1.52 billion

RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.)

Grants: $539.17 million

Loans: $547.22 million

Total: $1.09 billion

Banner Health (Phoenix)

Grants: $477.87 million

Loans: $564.77 million

Total: $1.04 billion

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Grants: $471.72

Loans: $1.57 billion

Total: $2.04 billion

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

Grants: $383.33 million

Loans: $979.7 million

Total: $1.36 billion

UPMC (Pittsburgh)

Grants: $363.07 million

Loans: $765.67 million

Total: $1.13 billion

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Grants: $230.26 million

Loans: $914.43 million

Total: $1.14 billion

