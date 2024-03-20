The financial losses for hospitals stemming from Change attack: 5 numbers to know

Hospitals, pharmacies and medical groups nationwide are continuing their efforts to recover from the cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare in February.
Change processes 1 in 3 healthcare claims in the U.S., leaving many providers financially crippled amid claims processing disruptions.
Below are the first reports available about how hospitals have been affected financially across the country and in some individual states.
- An AHA survey of nearly 1,000 hospitals conducted between March 9 and 12 found that 94% of hospitals have felt financial impact from the attack, and more than half have reported a "significant or serious" impact. Seventy-four percent of hospitals reported a direct effect on patient care.
- A survey published by the Florida Hospital Association found 106 state hospitals affected by the cyberattack are anticipated to see $1.3 billion in monthly cash impact. The survey represents 56% of all Florida hospital beds.
- Massachusetts hospitals are losing at least $24 million a day due to the cyberattack, the state hospital association reported March 11.
- Through March 9, the total estimated cash flow impact for hospitals is $6.3 billion in delayed payments, according to an analysis of 1,850 hospitals and 250,000 physicians nationwide by Kodiak Solutions.
- Some larger health systems are reportedly losing over $100 million daily because of the claims processing interruptions, cybersecurity company First Health Advisory told CNN on March 1.