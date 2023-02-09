The 31 best RCM tools, per KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2022.

For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,000 product offerings.

Here are 31 RCM or finance tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2023:

1. Complex claims services: Revecore

2. Claims management and clearinghouse: Experian Health ClaimSource

3. Insurance discovery: FinThrive Insurance Discover

4. Patient access: AccuReg Patient Access

5. Patient accounting and patient management — large (more than 400 beds): Epic Resolute Hospital Billing

6. Patient accounting and patient management — midsize (151 to 400 beds): Meditech Expanse Patient Account

7. Patient Accounting and Patient Management — small (1 to 150 beds): CPSI Evident Thrive Patient Management

8. Patient financial engagement: Waystar Patient Financial Experience

9. Patient financing services: CarePayment Patient Financing

10. Revenue cycle — chargemaster management: The Craneware Group Chargemaster Toolkit

11. Revenue cycle — contract management: Experian contract Management & Analysis

12. Robotic process automation: Cloudmed Automation

13. Business decision support: Strata Decision Technology, StrataJazz Decision Support

14. Data and analytics platforms: Innovaccer Data Platform

15. Data visualization and reporting: Tableau

16. Financial planning and analysis: StrataJazz Financial Planning

17. Healthcare artificial intelligence — data science solutions: ClosedLoop Healthcare’s Data Science Platform

18. Healthcare safety, risk and compliance management: Performance Health Partners Safety, Risk and Compliance Solutions

19. Credentialing: ASM MD-Staff

20. Enterprise resource planning: Workday HCM, Financial Management and Supply Chain (ERP)

21. Scheduling — nurse and staff: QGenda Nurse and Staff Scheduling

22. Scheduling — physician: QGenda Shift Admin Scheduling

23. Talent management: Workday Human Capital Management

24. Time and attendance: symplr Time and Attendance

25. Clinical documentation integrity: Iodine Software AwareCDI

26. Computer-assisted coding: Dolbey Fusion CAC

27. Computer-assisted physician documentation: Nuance CAPD

28. Speech recognition — front-end EMR: Nuance Dragon Medical One

29. Patient flow: Epic Grand Central Patient Flow (full suite)

30. Real-time location systems: Securitas Healthcare MobileView (hardware and software)

31. Debt collection services: RSi RCM