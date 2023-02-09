The 31 best RCM tools, per KLAS

KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2022.
For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,000 product offerings.
Here are 31 RCM or finance tools that achieved "Best in KLAS" recognition for 2023:
1. Complex claims services: Revecore
2. Claims management and clearinghouse: Experian Health ClaimSource
3. Insurance discovery: FinThrive Insurance Discover
4. Patient access: AccuReg Patient Access
5. Patient accounting and patient management — large (more than 400 beds): Epic Resolute Hospital Billing
6. Patient accounting and patient management — midsize (151 to 400 beds): Meditech Expanse Patient Account
7. Patient Accounting and Patient Management — small (1 to 150 beds): CPSI Evident Thrive Patient Management
8. Patient financial engagement: Waystar Patient Financial Experience
9. Patient financing services: CarePayment Patient Financing
10. Revenue cycle — chargemaster management: The Craneware Group Chargemaster Toolkit
11. Revenue cycle — contract management: Experian contract Management & Analysis
12. Robotic process automation: Cloudmed Automation
13. Business decision support: Strata Decision Technology, StrataJazz Decision Support
14. Data and analytics platforms: Innovaccer Data Platform
15. Data visualization and reporting: Tableau
16. Financial planning and analysis: StrataJazz Financial Planning
17. Healthcare artificial intelligence — data science solutions: ClosedLoop Healthcare’s Data Science Platform
18. Healthcare safety, risk and compliance management: Performance Health Partners Safety, Risk and Compliance Solutions
19. Credentialing: ASM MD-Staff
20. Enterprise resource planning: Workday HCM, Financial Management and Supply Chain (ERP)
21. Scheduling — nurse and staff: QGenda Nurse and Staff Scheduling
22. Scheduling — physician: QGenda Shift Admin Scheduling
23. Talent management: Workday Human Capital Management
24. Time and attendance: symplr Time and Attendance
25. Clinical documentation integrity: Iodine Software AwareCDI
26. Computer-assisted coding: Dolbey Fusion CAC
27. Computer-assisted physician documentation: Nuance CAPD
28. Speech recognition — front-end EMR: Nuance Dragon Medical One
29. Patient flow: Epic Grand Central Patient Flow (full suite)
30. Real-time location systems: Securitas Healthcare MobileView (hardware and software)
31. Debt collection services: RSi RCM