Texas surgical hospital, biller settle 4-year dispute

Spring Excellence Surgical Hospital in Houston and medical billing company Advanced Reimbursement Solutions have settled a four-year breach-of-contract dispute.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona granted summary judgment in favor of ARS, which claimed that the surgical hospital failed to pay owed amounts. ARS is a subsidiary of Pantheon Global Holdings.

The court awarded more than $1.6 million in damages to ARS. After the entry of judgment, ARS and the surgical hospital settled the case for an undisclosed amount.

