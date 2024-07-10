Texas hospital seeks $400M from taxpayers

The board of managers for the University Medical Center of El Paso (Texas) has approved plans to ask county commissioners for their approval of a $396.6 million bond to go on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Should the bond be approved, the taxpayer monthly impact would be a weighted average of $5.54 across 30 years of the bond, according to a presentation from the UMC of El Paso board of managers shared with Becker's.

The presentation also shared how the El Paso area is experiencing care gaps including in-town cancer care, specialty care access, insufficient acute bed capacity and inpatient psychiatric bed capacity, lack of senior-focused clinics, and extended outpatient diagnostics and imaging wait times.

To address these gaps, the hospital suggested improvements to its campus, including new cardiac catheterization, new surgical suites, a 25-bed expanded observation unit and enhanced imaging technology, parking and laboratory services.

The county commissioners will vote Aug. 12 on the proposed ballot initiative, a UMC of El Paso spokesperson told Becker's July 10.