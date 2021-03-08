Tennessee hospital months behind on bills

Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital is months behind on basic bill payments, according to Nashville's News Channel 5.

The safety-net facility had fallen about six months behind on paying its landlord, Meharry Medical College in Nashville.

While Nashville General paid $500,000 to cover its utility bills last week, it is still five months behind on its parking bill and owes Meharry Medical College more than $326,000, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Nashville General told News Channel 5 the hospital is cash poor due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is working to pay bills as quickly as it can.

Nashville General has not responded to Becker's request for comment.

