Tallahassee Memorial has ratings affirmed even after cyberattack

Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare saw its credit rating affirmed at "Baa1," Moody's said June 20. The rating comes even as the system endured a hit to its operations following a well publicized cyberattack in February.

The system should enjoy a stronger second-half fiscal year performance because of robust management of operating challenges, including the hiring of international nurses and reductions in supply costs. The outlook is stable.

The move comes after Moody's warned Feb. 27 that the multiday cyberattack should be considered "credit negative."

Tallahassee Memorial had its systems back online after 13 days, initially detecting suspicious activity Feb. 3.

The system serves a 21-county region in North Florida and South Georgia.