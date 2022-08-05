Sutter Health posts $51M operating loss in Q2

Sutter Health reported a year-over-year decline in revenues in the second quarter of this year, and the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system ended the period with a loss, according to unaudited financial documents.

Six things to know:

1. Sutter's operating revenues totaled $3.49 billion in the second quarter of this year, down from $3.52 billion in the same period of 2021.

2. The health system saw operating expenses increase to $3.55 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $3.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

3. Sutter ended the second quarter of 2022 with an operating loss of $51 million. In the second quarter of 2021, the health system posted operating income of $106 million.

4. Sutter's investment income totaled $56 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $251 million in the same period last year.

5. The health system reported a $457 million net loss in the second quarter of this year, compared to net income of $636 million in the same period a year earlier.

6. Looking at the first six months of this year, Sutter reported a $641 million net loss on revenues of $7.05 billion. In the first half of 2021, Sutter reported net income of $825 million on revenues of $6.94 billion.