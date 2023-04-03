Steward Health threatened with non-provision of patient dialysis services after missing payment

Dallas-based Steward Health Care was threatened with non-provision of renal services after it missed payment to a dialysis provider in Massachusetts, according to an April 2 report from radio station WHAV.

The system uses Fresenius' renal treatment services at three Massachusetts hospitals: Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Morton Hospital in Taunton and St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. Steward told a state court it missed the March 1 payment, which was part of a deal struck with the provider to catch up on past balances, the report said.

Steward's lawyers argued Fresenius "steadfastly refused to agree to cooperate in the orderly and safe transition of these services to another provider," according to the report. Services have since resumed after Steward paid more than $1 million, with a further hearing on the issue scheduled for April 7.

Steward on Feb. 15 agreed to sell its sites of care in Utah to Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. Steward is also due to close its San Antonio-based Texas Vista Medical Center on May 1, with the loss of all 827 jobs there.