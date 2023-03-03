Steward has not formally asked county to take over closing San Antonio hospital, city officials say

After Dallas-based Steward Healthcare announced its intent to close its San Antonio-based Texas Vista Medical Center and asked San Antonio-based University Health to take over, Bexar County officials are saying that they have not received a formal proposal to take over the hospital, local news outlet KSAT reported March 1.

In January, when hospital leaders met with county leaders to discuss the hospital's financial issues, hospital President Jon Turton said the hospital would need a bailout of $5 million to $10 million.

"Mr. Turton assured Bexar County staff that, to his knowledge, Texas Vista was not closing. He stated that the parent health system, Steward Health, was facing challenges and he had been instructed to limit his communications with local entities pending some resolution to these challenges," Bexar county officials told KSAT. "Since this conversation took place, Steward Health has not attempted to communicate with Bexar County, and staff has not been asked to vet any formal proposal to assume control of Texas Vista."