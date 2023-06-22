States ranked by healthcare affordability

Texas is the worst state for healthcare access and affordability, according to a June 22 report from the Commonwealth Fund.
The Commonwealth Fund rated access and affordability based on several factors, including uninsured rates, people with medical debt and adults who did not have a regular source of healthcare.
Massachusetts was ranked as the best state for access and affordability.
The report noted many of the states ranked lowest for affordability and access have not expanded Medicaid. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country, at 24.3 percent in 2021.
Here's how states stacked up on affordability and access to healthcare:
1. Massachusetts
2. Hawaii
3. Rhode Island
4. New Hampshire
5. (tie) District of Columbia
5. (tie) Vermont
7. Minnesota
8. Connecticut
9. Pennsylvania
10. Washington
11. (tie) Iowa
11. (tie) Michigan
13. New York
14. Maryland
15. New Jersey
15. Wisconsin
17. (tie) Maine
17. (tie) Oregon
19. Illinois
20. Virginia
21. California
22. (tie) Nebraska
22. (tie) South Dakota
24. North Dakota
25. Delaware
26. Ohio
27. Kansas
28. Indiana
29. Colorado
30. Kentucky
31. Montana
32. Idaho
33. (tie) Alaska
33. (tie) Utah
35. Missouri
36. Louisiana
37. West Virginia
38. Alabama
39. South Carolina
40. North Carolina
41. Tennessee
42. (tie) Arizona
42. (tie) New Mexico
44. Florida
45. (tie) Arkansas
45. (tie) Nevada
47. Mississippi
48. Georgia
49. Wyoming
50. Oklahoma
51. Texas