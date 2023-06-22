States ranked by healthcare affordability

Texas is the worst state for healthcare access and affordability, according to a June 22 report from the Commonwealth Fund.

The Commonwealth Fund rated access and affordability based on several factors, including uninsured rates, people with medical debt and adults who did not have a regular source of healthcare.

Massachusetts was ranked as the best state for access and affordability.

The report noted many of the states ranked lowest for affordability and access have not expanded Medicaid. Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the country, at 24.3 percent in 2021.

Here's how states stacked up on affordability and access to healthcare:

1. Massachusetts

2. Hawaii

3. Rhode Island

4. New Hampshire

5. (tie) District of Columbia

5. (tie) Vermont

7. Minnesota

8. Connecticut

9. Pennsylvania

10. Washington

11. (tie) Iowa

11. (tie) Michigan

13. New York

14. Maryland

15. New Jersey

15. Wisconsin

17. (tie) Maine

17. (tie) Oregon

19. Illinois

20. Virginia

21. California

22. (tie) Nebraska

22. (tie) South Dakota

24. North Dakota

25. Delaware

26. Ohio

27. Kansas

28. Indiana

29. Colorado

30. Kentucky

31. Montana

32. Idaho

33. (tie) Alaska

33. (tie) Utah

35. Missouri

36. Louisiana

37. West Virginia

38. Alabama

39. South Carolina

40. North Carolina

41. Tennessee

42. (tie) Arizona

42. (tie) New Mexico

44. Florida

45. (tie) Arkansas

45. (tie) Nevada

47. Mississippi

48. Georgia

49. Wyoming

50. Oklahoma

51. Texas