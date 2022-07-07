St. Margaret's Health planning request to stop services at new hospital

Spring Valley, Ill.-based St. Margaret's Health is looking to file an application to cease inpatient and emergency services at a hospital it acquired in 2021 and combine them with its hospital in Peru, Ill., Shaw Local News Network reported July 7.

Spring Valley City Council was reportedly displeased with the request at a meeting July 5.

St. Margaret's Health intends to move emergency and inpatient services to St. Margaret's Health-Peru while keeping outpatient and clinical services at St. Margaret's Health-Spring Valley.

Patients seeking emergency care would be required to drive an estimated 4 additional miles if the request is granted.

"I encourage residents to reach out to St. Margaret's, or lawmakers, and ask them to rethink this," Spring Valley Alderman Dave Pellegrini said at the city council meeting. "I understand the financial reasons behind this, but people's lives are too significant."

St. Margaret's Health CEO and President Tim Muntz shared with Shaw Local News Network that the reason for the request is that its two hospitals are too close, and discontinuing the Spring Valley facility's hospital status would allow the system to maintain quality and efficient care at its facilities.

St. Margaret's-Spring Valley was purchased by St. Margaret's Health in 2021. It was formerly known as Illinois Valley Community Hospital.