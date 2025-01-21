South Dakota system implements new payment policy

Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System is collecting copays, deductibles and coinsurance from patients at the time of service, effective Jan. 21.

The policy update aligns with common healthcare industry practices and includes the following:

The copay for clinic visits is based on insurance plans.

The private pay copay for clinic visits is a deposit or partial payment that is established for different services.

For hospital services, deductible and coinsurance are based on insurance plans, or for private pay, a percentage of the estimate is required.

Patients presenting for emergency care are subject to Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act regulations.

Prairie Lakes recently affiliated with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health to implement Epic as its new EHR system. It is an independent system with 800 employees that provides care for communities across northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota.