Some large hospitals aren't complying with new price transparency rules

The 20 largest hospitals in the country all have published some type of pricing information on their websites, but not all are in complete compliance with CMS' new price transparency rules, according to January analysis from healthcare consulting firm ADVI .

CMS' price transparency rules, which took effect Jan. 1, require hospitals to publish a consumer-friendly list of prices for 300 shoppable services on their website, as well as a list of prices for each item and service they provide.

The analysis, which looked at the 20 U.S. hospitals with the highest number of beds, found that all 20 hospitals showed some type of pricing information on their websites, but not all had succeeded in publishing pricing information for 300 shoppable procedures.

Other compliance issues included hospitals not offering pricing data in a downloadable and usable format, failing to provide HCPCS codes for services and variability in their terms for pricing information.

