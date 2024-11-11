Shuttered Cleveland hospital to be demolished

The Sisters of Charity Health System has shared plans to demolish shuttered Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center.

The hospital closed its inpatient and emergency department care in November 2022 and transferred its psychiatric emergency services unit June 30 to Cleveland-based MetroHealth's new psychiatric emergency department.

"It was determined that, because of the high maintenance costs of the aging facilities, an adaptive reuse is not financially feasible or sustainable," according to a Nov. 11 news release shared with Becker's.

The Sister of Charity Health System, along with collaborators and partners, plans to develop a health and healing hub amid demolition plans for the hospital.

Under the partnerships, the hub will offer a new federally qualified health center, a revamped medical office building with behavioral health services, a "heritage center" and a "new home for healing" campaign.

The Cleveland Central Promise Neighborhood and the Mission Kitchen will continue to serve the community.

The hospital's pharmacy has been relocated to another SCHS building in Cleveland. Demolition is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025.