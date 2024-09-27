Sentara cuts 200 positions, cites Medicaid redeterminations

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Health is cutting about 200 positions, with a majority of the cuts coming from its health plan division.

Other cuts are corporate shared-service positions that function in support of health plan operations, according to a Sept. 27 Sentara news release shared with Becker's. The cuts span multiple levels, with 40% being in leadership positions. A final number of cuts has not yet been determined as the system works to find affected employees other roles within the system.

Sentara said in the release that Medicaid redeterminations have resulted in its health plan losing 115,000 members — approximately 16% of its Medicaid membership. The system said the cuts "align our staffing levels with our health plan membership."

The cuts represent less than 1% of Sentara's 34,000 employees, according to the release. The impacted positions span 10 states with a majority residing in Virginia.

"These individuals have been dedicated and mission-driven team members and we are grateful for their passion and contributions to the organization and to the community," Sentara Health President and CEO Dennis Matheis said in the release.

Those affected are being provided 60 days to continue working or transition to their next role, according to the release. Sentara said it is "making every attempt" to find affected employees new roles, upskill for other in-house positions or offer severance and resources for those who are unable to find new roles or chose to leave the health system.