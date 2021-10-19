Sanford Health sees net income of $205M

Sanford Health's net income fell to $205.5 million in the nine months ending Sept. 30, a 6 percent decrease from 2020, according to its quarterly financial report.

Its total operating revenue was $5.3 billion, a 7.6 percent increase from 2020. A large part of this revenue was from net patient revenue of almost $3 billion, but the Sioux Falls, S.D.-based system also received $57.2 million in stimulus revenue. In the same period of 2020, it received more than $193.4 million in stimulus revenue.

Operating expenses increased by about $367.6 million, with increases in salaries and benefits, supplies, purchased services, medical claims, and depreciation and amortization.

Each year, Sanford Health conducts 5.2 million outpatient and clinic visits and almost 83,000 admissions, according to its website.