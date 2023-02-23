Samaritan makes it out of 2022 with small profit

Moses Lake, Wash.-based Samaritan Healthcare finished 2022 with a net income of $799,000, the Columbia Basin Herald reported Feb. 22.

The system was helped out by a December Medicare payment of about $954,000. In 2021, the hospital reported a net income of about $4.43 million.

Expenses in 2022 were up 4 percent to about $143.3 million.

"We've been able to finish off pretty well with revenue," Samaritan CFO Alex Town told the Herald. "For the year to date, we are up seven percent [above the budget projection], which is pretty phenomenal for the organization."