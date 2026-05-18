10 providers seeking RCM talent

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Carlsbad (N.M.) Medical Center seeks a director of patient access.

2. Cheyenne (Wyo.) Regional Medical Center seeks a senior director of revenue integrity.

3. Emory Healthcare, based in Atlanta, seeks a revenue management business partner.

4. Horn Memorial Hospital, based in Ida Grove, Iowa, seeks a revenue cycle director.

5. Memorial Health Care System, based in Hollywood, Fla., seeks a director of revenue integrity.

6. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park,N.Y., seeks a revenue cycle director in Riverhead, N.Y.

7. Northwestern Medical Center, based in Saint Albans, Vt., seeks a supervisor of patient financial services.

8. RWJBarnabas Health, based in West Orange, N.J., seeks a vice president of revenue analytics in Oceanport, N.J.

9. Southwest Health System, based in Cortez, Colo., seeks a revenue cycle director.

10. Titus Regional Medical Center, based in Mount Pleasant, Texas, seeks a director of revenue integrity.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.