RCM companies Meduit, Avadyne Health merge

Charlotte, N.C.-based Meduit and Moline, Ill.-based Avadyne Health, two healthcare revenue cycle management companies, merged April 5.

Avadyne Health offers services for patient payment and financial engagement, self-pay account resolution and bad debt recovery. The company manages more than $3 billion in placements, serves more than 5 million patients and collects more than $1 billion annually in patient payments.

Meduit also offers a range of healthcare RCM services, as well as artificial intelligence and robotic process automation products for healthcare providers.

"Together, our two teams will be able to serve more hospitals and physician groups with solutions that are a win-win for both patients and providers." Meduit CEO Jeff Nieman said in a news release.

