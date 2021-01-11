R1 RCM forecasts $4B in new patient revenue this year

R1 RCM plans to add $4 billion in new patient revenue by the end of the year, the revenue cycle management provider said during a presentation at the 39th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.

The revenue cycle company said its goal of $4 billion in new patient revenue to manage is an increase of $1 billion over its patient revenue last year.

R1 RCM's growth strategy this year will rely heavily on targeted merger and acquisition activity and technology investments, according to the presentation.

In the last few years, R1 RCM has absorbed several revenue cycle businesses, including RevWorks, Tonic Health and SCI Solutions.

