Providence to close California urgent care center

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has shared plans to close one of its Santa Rosa, Calif., urgent care locations, effective Feb. 7.

Among the reasons cited for the closure were poor condition of equipment and the building, physician and advanced practice provider staffing challenges, unplanned closures, and inconsistent operating hours and service levels, according to a Nov. 11 statement shared with Becker's from a Providence spokesperson.

"We are committed to a smooth transition for the few employees who may be impacted by the closure," the statement said. "We will continue to partner with the union representing our employees to support them. We thank them for caring for our community and one another."

Providence will continue to operate another Providence Medical Group Urgent Care in Santa Rosa and its Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Urgent Care in Windsor, Calif.