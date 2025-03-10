Prospect's Crozer Health averts closure — for now

A deal has been reached to keep Upland, Pa.-based Crozer Health open "for the immediate future" after its parent company, Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings, shared plans to close Crozer's two remaining hospitals in early March.

The closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa., would have affected around 3,000 jobs.

Prospect, which sought Chapter 11 protection in January, has been working to offload 10 of its 16 hospitals.The for-profit system closed two Crozer hospitals, Springfield Hospital and Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Pa., in 2022.

On March 9, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday and The Foundation for Delaware County leaders met with Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito and Prospect representatives to discuss the future of Crozer Health. FTI Consulting — Crozer's state-backed receiver for the system — was also present at the meeting, according to a March 9 news release from Mr. Sunday's office.

"I am pleased that the parties focused on how to move forward on behalf of Pennsylvanians, instead of how we got here, and worked to an agreement after more than six hours of negotiations," Mr. Sunday said in the release. "I thank all parties for their good faith negotiations and sacrifices made to make this happen. This work was done on behalf of the thousands of people and families who depend on Crozer Health System for essential services — and the many hardworking professionals who provide that care."

Mr. Sunday said his office remains engaged to help secure a long-term solution for Crozer and expects more information on a permanent solution in the coming weeks.

"This is another step forward in ridding Delaware County of Prospect Medical Holding and creating a long-term solution to stabilize the health system," a spokesperson for Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses & Allied Professionals said in a March 9 news release shared with Becker's. "It is excellent that we solved this crisis; now, we need a long-term solution."

PASNAP represents more than 12,000 Pennsylvania front-line nurses and healthcare workers.

Becker's has reached out to Crozer Health and Prospect Medical Holdings for comment and will update this story should more information become available.