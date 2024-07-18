ProMedica, startup payer partner on new pricing model

Sidecar Health and Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica have inked a new pricing and patient access agreement.

Sidecar members residing in the Toledo area can now use ProMedica services with no out-of-pocket expenses, except for deductibles, according to a July 18 news release.

El Segundo, Calif.-based Sidecar Health was founded in 2018 and allows members to pay provider's cash prices. Members are offered a budget for healthcare services and can use their benefits at any provider that accepts Visa. If a provider charges more than Sidecar's benefit amount, the member pays the difference. If the provider charges less, the member keeps the savings.

Sidecar offers employer plans in Ohio and Georgia, with plans to expand into Florida. It also offers ACA plans in 18 states.