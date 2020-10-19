Private equity pushes into healthcare: 5 latest deals

There were more than 300 private equity deals in the healthcare industry in 2019, and the healthcare sector has continued to draw private equity investors in this year.

Here are five private equity deals announced since Oct. 1:

1. Covis Group, a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMAG Pharmaceuticals, a Waltham, Mass.-based biopharmaceutical company.

2. VSS Capital Partners invested in Podiatry Group Partners, a St. Louis-based operator of podiatry clinics.

3. Charter Health Care Group, a portfolio company of Pharos Capital Group, acquired two hospice providers: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice in Denver and Heartwood Home Health & Hospice in Salt Lake City.

4. WellSky, a portfolio company of TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CarePort Health, a Boston-based provider of patient care coordination software.

5. Accel-KKR invested in Surgical Information Systems, an Alpharetta, Ga.-based provider of business and surgical software.

More articles on healthcare finance:

47 hospitals closed, filed for bankruptcy this year

Hospitals return $2.3B in federal COVID-19 aid

Up to 28 Kentucky hospitals at risk of closure







© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.