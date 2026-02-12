Payers ranked by 2025 profits

The nation’s insurers have filed their fourth-quarter earnings reports, showing which recorded the largest net income in 2025.

UnitedHealth Group: $12.1 billion

Total net earnings in 2025 were under $12.1 billion, down 16% year over year. UnitedHealthcare’s total earnings from operations in 2025 were $9.4 billion, down about 40% year over year.



Cigna Group: $6 billion

Total net income in 2025 was nearly $6 billion, up 73% year over year, though the increase was largely driven by the absence of a one-time investment loss that weighed on 2024 results. Cigna Healthcare reported an operating income of $4.4 billion in 2025.



Elevance Health: $5.7 billion

Total net income in 2025 was nearly $5.7 billion, down about 5% year over year. The insurance division reported a total operating gain of $4.2 billion in 2025, down from $6.2 billion in 2024.



CVS Health: $1.8 billion

Total net income in 2025 was less than $1.8 billion, down 61.8% year over year. Aetna reported a $2.9 billion adjusted operating income in 2025.



Humana: $1.2 billion

Total net income totaled nearly $1.2 billion, down 1.6% year over year. The company’s insurance segment reported an income from operations of $1.7 billion in 2025, up from $1.3 billion the year prior.



Molina Healthcare: $472 million

Total net income totaled $472 million, down 60% year over year.



Centene: -$6.7 billion

Centene posted a $6.7 billion net loss in 2025, compared to $3.3 billion in net income the year prior. The loss was driven primarily by a $6.7 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge.