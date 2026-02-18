OHSU to open $650M cancer center

Portland-based Oregon Health & Science University will open its $650 million cancer center on April 7, The Oregonian reported Feb. 17.

Vista Pavilion is a 14-story, 530,000-square-foot facility that will host 128 new inpatient beds. It will be connected to the OHSU Hospital and Kohler Pavilion via skybridges, according to a health system news release.

The pavilion will be dedicated to treating cancer through the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute. This will free up space at OHSU to expand care for cardiovascular, neurological and other complex specialty care, the release said.