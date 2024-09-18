New York hospital receives $20M donation from entrepreneur

Tom Golisano will donate $360 million to 82 nonprofits in New York, including $69 million to nine healthcare organizations.

The awards will be paid over four to five years to industries such as education and animal welfare, according to a Sept. 17 news release from the Golisano Foundation.

Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health received $20 million, the largest of Mr. Golisano's hospital donations.

Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital of Buffalo (N.Y.), and Syracuse, N.Y.-based Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital were each awarded $10 million, the release said.

The remaining funding went to 26 organizations for intellectual and developmental disabilities ($104 million), 16 educational organizations ($86 million), eight community organizations ($25 million), and 23 animal welfare organizations ($24 million).

In June, Mr. Golisano committed $50 million to the University of Rochester Medical Center to create the Golisano Intellectual and Development Disabilities Institute, according to the release.