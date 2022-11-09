NCH Healthcare to receive $20M match gift for orthopedic care

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System will receive a $20 million match gift on behalf of NCH board member Jay Baker and his wife Patty, South Florida Hospital News reported Nov. 8.

The donation will go toward a new partnership between NCH Healthcare and New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery to bring more orthopedic services and talent to the Naples area.

The health system will build a new orthopedic facility with inpatient and outpatient services. The facility will include a jointly owned and operated ambulatory surgery center with HSS as well as imaging and rehabilitation care.

The new center will be located at NCH's North Naples Hospital. Construction is slated to begin in spring 2023 and will last two years.