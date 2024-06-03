Munson Healthcare to make 'difficult decisions' as operational challenges continue

Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare is continuing to deal with ongoing operational challenges and is in the process of making "difficult decisions" to ensure care for the community.

The health system unveiled its three-year "transformation plan" last September, which aims to improve community access to outpatient and primary care services, while also realigning delivery models and additional services due to a change in community volumes.

"As we go through this major transformation and realign services, some decisions may have people impacts – but we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact, retaining as many of our coworkers as possible with other opportunities within our system," Megan Brown, chief marketing and communications officer for Munson Healthcare, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

While there have been instances where certain employees have been affected, the health system is doing everything it can to retain employees and fill some of its 600 open positions.

Additionally, Munson has hired 27 primary care providers since last August, Ms. Brown confirmed.

The plan also aims to ensure that communities receiving care from Munson will be served "for the next 100 years."

"We are focused on deploying our scarce resources where they are most critical to meet the changing needs of our patients," Ms. Brown said.

Munson Healthcare comprises seven owned hospitals and one affiliate hospital, Ms. Brown confirmed with Becker's.





