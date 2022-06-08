Most hospitals failing price transparency rule

Fewer than 6 percent of hospitals are fully compliant with the Hospital Pricing Transparency Law, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association published June 7.

Researchers collected data from 5,239 hospitals six to nine months after the law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the report. They found 5.7 percent were fully compliant, meaning they had both an adherent machine readable file and adherent shoppable display. Researchers found that 50.9 percent were not compliant with either component.

Acute care hospitals with less revenue, hospitals in urban areas and hospitals in places with few healthcare clinics or other hospitals were more likely to be transparent, the report said.

Read the full report here.