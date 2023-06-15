Mississippi hospitals can apply for $104M grant program

Hospitals in Mississippi can apply for funds under the state's new Hospital Sustainability Grant Program, Super Talk Mississippi Media reported June 14.

The program, signed into law in April, is expected to allocate about $104 million. Funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan, meaning only pandemic-related expenses will be covered. Despite concerns from some hospital leaders, State Health Officer Dan Edney, MD, said in the report that the program adopted criteria that will help those most in need.

According to Dr. Edney, the hospitals that applied in the early period qualify for the maximum amount of money they can receive. There is no set timeline for applications as of this time.