Mississippi facility becomes designated rural emergency hospital

Progressive Health of Houston (Miss.) has become a designated rural emergency hospital, WTVA reported Oct. 7.

The hospital received the designation in August following Progressive Health of Houston's ownership change at the beginning of 2024.

The rural emergency hospital designation will allow the facility to run a 24/7 emergency room and offer outpatient care services, including an intensive outpatient program, cardiopulmonary, outpatient radiology and observation services.

Becker's has reached out to Progressive Health of Houston for comment and will update this story should more information become available.