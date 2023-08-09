MetroHealth sees steep operating decline as expenses rise almost 20%

Cleveland-based MetroHealth has reported a significant decrease in its operating income on revenue of $870.3 million for the first half of the year.

The five-hospital system reported $775,000 in operating income in the six months ending June 30 versus a $46.4 million gain in the same period last year. Expenses rose 18.3 percent to total $869.5 million.

The system, which employs 8,400 people, is a public health organization with a specific focus on eliminating social inequities in healthcare.

MetroHealth is close to finalizing its search for a permanent CFO, the system said.