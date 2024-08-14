Meet R1 RCM's leadership team

Private equity firms TowerBrook Capital Partners and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are acquiring R1 RCM in a deal valued at $8.9 billion that is expected to close by the end of the year.

Here are the executives leading the revenue cycle management company:

Lee Rivas, CEO: Mr. Rivas has served as R1's chief executive since January 2023. He joined the company in June 2022, following R1's acquisition of Cloudmed, a healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant. Mr. Rivas joined Cloudmed in 2020 as CEO of Cloudmed company Revint and later that year became CEO of Cloudmed after Revint's merger with Triage Consulting Group.

John Sparby, president: Mr. Sparby joined R1 RCM in January 2004 and currently serves as president. His previous roles at R1 included leader of the East Region and leader of the Ascension Michigan market. Prior to joining R1, Mr. Sparby led large-scale, end-to-end revenue cycle reengineering projects, primarily for academic health systems, at Stockamp & Associates.

Jennifer Williams, executive vice president and CFO: Ms. Williams joined R1 RCM following the company's Cloudmed acquisition. She served as Cloudmed's CFO. She previously served as the corporate controller and global finance leader at First Advantage and held financial leadership positions at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Kyle Hicok, executive vice president and chief commercial officer: Mr. Hicok joined R1 RCM following the company's Cloudmed acquisition. He was Cloudmed's president and general manager.

Kate Sanderson, executive vice president and chief human resources officer: Ms. Sanderson joined R1 in November 2018. She previously spent 15 years in various human resources leadership roles at Aon.

Steve Albert, executive vice president and chief product officer: Mr. Albert joined R1 following the company's Cloudmed acquisition. He served as Cloudmed's chief product officer. Prior to joining Cloudmed, he held product and market development leadership roles at 1010data, Mastercard, Equifax and GeoPhy.

Brian Gambs, executive vice president and chief technology officer: Mr. Gambs joined R1 in 2022. He previously served as chief technology officer for Bright Health. He also previously served as vice president of engineering at Athenahealth.

Kristina Bourke, executive vice president of operations and revenue solutions: Ms. Bourke joined R1 following its Cloudmed acquisition, where she served as COO. In her current role, she leads the revenue performance solutions physician advisory services teams.

Logan Johnston, executive vice president of performance management: Mr. Johnston joined R1 in 2004. He leads R1's performance management and business analytics teams.

Sean Radcliffe, executive vice president and general counsel: Mr. Radcliffe joined R1 in February 2017. He previously served as general counsel for Ciber.

Corey Perman, executive vice president, compliance and risk: Mr. Perman joined R1 in 2015 and leads the company's compliance, integrity and risk management programs. He previously served as senior compliance officer and legal counsel at Advocate Health Care, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee.

Chris Hartemayer, executive vice president of enterprise operations: Mr. Hartemayer has been with the company since 2008. In his current role, he is responsible for designing long-term customized revenue cycle solutions for the company’s end-to-end clients and their patients.

Abhijeet Pawar, executive vice president of global operations: Mr. Pawar joined R1 in 2017 to expand the company's global operations and technology teams supporting U.S. healthcare provider operations. He previously held leadership positions at Brambles, A.P. Moller (Maersk) and AFL Logistics.



