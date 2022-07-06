Meet Conifer's leadership team

Eight officials make up the executive leadership team for Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare that offers revenue cycle management services and works with healthcare organizations to improve their financial and clinical operations.

Here is more information about the people on that team:

Roger Davis, president and CEO. Mr. Davis has served as the company's president and CEO since December 2020. Prior to joining Conifer, he served as the president and CEO of Revint Solutions, a Plano, Texas-based healthcare revenue integrity company.

Matthew Bayley, MD, group president. Dr. Bayley is responsible for the overall leadership and management of Conifer's physician revenue cycle management and value-based care business units. He is also responsible for the evaluation and development of new businesses within the Conifer portfolio. He previously served as chief strategy officer and senior vice president of global medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Deepali Narula, senior vice president, hospital revenue cycle management operations operations. Ms. Narula leads the operating elements of Conifer's hospital revenue cycle services, including front, middle and back components. She joined the company in June 2019. She previously served as an associate partner with the management consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

David Dawson, senior vice president, hospital revenue cycle management client success. Mr. Dawson joined Conifer in 2014 and has served in a number of leadership roles, including vice president of sales and marketing, vice president of client delivery and vice president of client management.

Dina Dunn, chief human resources officer. Ms. Dunn was named Conifer's chief human resources officer in February 2021. She previously served as Tenet's vice president of human resources operations.

Aaron Epstein, vice president, deputy general counsel. Mr. Epstein oversees the company's legal department. He manages litigation, handles corporate, transactional and employment matters and provides counsel to business leaders on a variety of issues. He joined Conifer in 2014.

Todd Wyatt, CFO. Mr. Wyatt has served as the company's CFO since May 2018. He previously served as senior vice president of business transformation at Acelity, a San Antonio-based medical device company.

Julie Walker, vice president of sales and growth strategy. Ms. Walker joined Conifer in April 2021 and leads efforts to secure new business, diversify sales in new markets and launch new products to fill untapped market opportunities. She joined the company from Bluetree Network by Tegria, an Epic strategy, consulting and support firm.