Medical society petitions to reverse closures of Tower Health hospitals

Tower Health has closed two Pennsylvania hospitals in the last month — a decision Chester County Medical Society seeks to overturn.

The West Reading, Pa.-based system closed Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa., on Jan. 31 and Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., Dec. 31.

The decision to close both facilities came after Tower Health terminated a deal to sell the facilities to Canyon Atlantic Partners, a turnaround firm based in Austin, Texas. Tower Health said the deal was called off because Canyon Atlantic Partners was unable to demonstrate that it can effectively take over ownership and operation of the two hospitals.

In late January, Canyon Atlantic asked a Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas judge to stop the closures, arguing Tower Health broke a contract when it pulled out of the sale and that the health system did not provide notice or discussion about it. If Canyon Atlantic prevails, it would allow the turnaround firm to keep the hospitals in operation.

Chester County Medical Society is petitioning to intervene in that lawsuit to reverse the closure of the two facilities.

The society said the closure of the facilities "would be a disaster" for their communities, cause hundreds of employees to lose their jobs and hinder patient access to care.

"Upon information and belief, the Society considers Canyon's success in litigation would result in the competent operation of the two hospitals, hospitals that will serve our communities, hospitals about which we can be proud," the medical society said in a news release.

A decision in the case, Canyon Atlantic v. Tower et al, is expected this week, according to the society.